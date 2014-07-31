July 31 Basler AG : * Says H1 incoming orders: EUR 40.9 million (previous year: EUR 33.3 million,

+23 %) * Says H1 sales: EUR 39.0 million (previous year: EUR 32.2 million, +21 %) * Says H1 EBIT EUR 6.7 million (previous year: EUR 4.2 million, +60 %) * Says H1 ebt: EUR 5.9 million (previous year: EUR 3.9 million, +51 %) * Says increased forecast for sales and profit for FY 2014 * Says now expects FY 2014 group's sales of EUR 73 to EUR 76 million

(previously EUR 70 to EUR 74 million)