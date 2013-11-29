ZURICH Nov 29 Basler Kantonalbank said
Chairman Andreas Albrecht will step down by year-end, after the
bank was ordered to pay back 2.64 million Swiss francs ($2.9
million) in profits earned by propping up the price of its own
participation certificates.
The local government-backed bank conceded in a statement on
Friday it could have acted faster to clean up what the Swiss
regulator termed "significant irregularities" in trading of the
bank's certificates between 2009 and 2012.
The manipulation was the latest in a series of scandals for
the bank.
Basler Kantonalbank is also among roughly a dozen Swiss
banks under U.S. criminal investigation for helping wealthy
Americans evade tax via hidden offshore accounts, to which it
made no reference in Friday's statement.
The bank's CEO, Hans Rudolf Matter, stepped down last
October after the bank said clients lost more than 100 million
francs due to a scandal involving foreign exchange investment
firm ASE.
