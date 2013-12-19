BRIEF-April FY net income group share drops to 20.1 million euros
* FY net income group share EUR 20.1 million ($21.18 million) versus EUR 42.1 million year ago
ZURICH Dec 19 Basler Kantonalbank said it will take a 100 million Swiss franc ($112.74 million) provision against full-year earnings to cover legal costs and fines from a U.S. crackdown on tax evasion.
The bank said it expected full-year profit to be roughly half the 255.7 million francs it recorded in 2012. ($1 = 0.8870 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
* Fy net profit 17.1 million euros ($18.02 million) versus 12.4 million euros year ago
LONDON, March 8 Strong investor demand for European leveraged loans has allowed Swedish home alarm company Verisure to increase the size of a leveraged loan refinancing to €425m, banking sources said on Wednesday.