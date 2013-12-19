ZURICH Dec 19 Basler Kantonalbank said it will take a 100 million Swiss franc ($112.74 million) provision against full-year earnings to cover legal costs and fines from a U.S. crackdown on tax evasion.

The bank said it expected full-year profit to be roughly half the 255.7 million francs it recorded in 2012. ($1 = 0.8870 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)