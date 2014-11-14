Nov 14 Bastei Luebbe AG :

* Says sales in first half of 2014/2015 of 49.2 million euros and EBIT of 1.6 million euros

* Says H1 EBIT amounted to 1.6 million euros (H1 2013/2014: 7.1 million euros)

* Says expects a slight increase in sales for 2014/2015 financial year compared to previous year