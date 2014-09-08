BRIEF-Avid Technology announces amendment to financing agreement
* Co, Cerberus agreed to expand amount of allowable one-time charges incurred after February 26, 2016 from $28.1 million to $38.0 million
Sept 8 Bastei Luebbe AG : * Says Bastei lübbe acquiring beam-ebooks.de shop platform * Says the sides have agreed not to disclose any information about the purchase
* Park West Asset Management LLC reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in Boingo Wireless Inc as of March 8, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [http://bit.ly/2nfOPqe] Further company coverage:
* Wecast Network Inc - on March 14, co through unit entered into capital increase agreement with Guizhou sun seven stars technology company