BRIEF-Kodi-M says conversion of second series convertible bonds into shares
* Says 4.1 billion won worth of its second series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been converted into 6.9 million shares of the co as of March 17
Aug 14 Bastei Luebbe AG : * Says Q1 sales of EUR 20.6 million and EBIT of EUR 0.5 million slightly above
previous expectations * Says full-year forecast confirmed: further growth in sales and EBIT in line
with previous year's level expected * Says earnings in the first quarter of 2013/2104 amounted to EUR -70,000,
compared to EUR 1.1 million the year before * Says estimates that lack of sales in Q1 will be more than offset for FY
2014/2015 by additional revenues expected in Q2 and Q3 * Says expects EBIT at last year's levels for the full year 2014/2015 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* If priced at mid-to-high range, to be S.Korea's 2nd-largest IPO
SEOUL, March 20 South Korea's Netmarble Games Corp, South Korea's largest mobile game company, said on Monday it plans an initial public offering (IPO) worth up to 2.66 trillion won ($2.35 billion).