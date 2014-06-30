June 30 Bastei Luebbe AG : * Says FY 2013/14 sales of 107.5 million euros vs 98.3 million euros last year * Says FY 2013/2014 EBIT jumps by 24.7 pct to 14.9 million euros (year

ago: 12.0 million euros) * Says for ongoing 2014/15 fiscal year is predicting moderate

revenue growth and flat EBIT y/y * Says FY 2013/2014 net profit grew by 14.5 pct to 9.1 million euros (previous

year: 7.9 million euros) * Says to recommend to AGM on 17 September 2014 that a dividend of 0.28 euros per share be issued * Says FY 2013/14 operative cash flow increased to 11.1 million euro vs 1.6 million euros last year * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage