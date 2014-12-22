Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 22 Basware Oyj :
* Says has renewed an agreement for delivery of accounts payable automation services with a global technology company in UK
* Says services enable customer to receive their invoices electronically and automate their invoice processing
* Says value of agreement exceeds 650,000 euros ($796,510) over three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8161 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)