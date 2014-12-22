Dec 22 Basware Oyj :

* Says expands relationship with Hankkija Oy delivering accounts payable automation and e-invoicing services in Finland

* Says value of agreement is approximately 700,000 euros ($858,340) over four years

* Hankkija Oy is owned by Danish Agro (60 pct) and SOK (40 pct) and it operates in the agricultural sector