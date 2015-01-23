Jan 23 Basware Oyj :

* Announces strategy for 2015-2018

* Says key strategic objectives are: 250 million processed transactions and increasing share of recurring revenue to over 80 percent of net sales during FY 2018

* Says will also pursue organic annual net sales growth of over 10 percent and an operating profit of over 10 percent from 2016 onwards