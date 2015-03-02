UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
LONDON, March 2 British American Tobacco , the world's second-largest cigarette maker, said on Monday it had launched a competitive tender process to appoint new external auditors, after using PricewaterhouseCoopers since 1998.
BAT said having completed the audit of the firm's 2014 financial statements, PWC will not seek re-appointment for the 2015 results.
The three remaining large auditors - Deloitte, Ernst & Young and KPMG - have been invited to take part in the tender process. (Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.