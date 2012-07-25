LONDON, July 25 British American Tobacco
expects 2012 to be a year of good earnings growth
despite the strong pound holding back growth at the half-year
after the world's No 2 cigarette maker gained from price rises
and strong emerging market growth.
The London-based group, which makes Kent, Dunhill, Lucky
Strike and Pall Mall cigarettes, on Wednesday said its half year
volumes were flat at 344 billion cigarettes while price rises
pushed up its underlying half year sales by 4 percent.
The company posted half-year adjusted diluted earnings per
share which rose 7 percent to 102.4 pence in line with a
consensus forecast of 102.5 pence according to a
company-compiled survey of analysts.
The half-year dividend, set at one third of 2011's full year
level, rose 11 percent to 42.2 pence a share.
(Reporting by David Jones)