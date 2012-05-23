(Adds further details)
LONDON May 23 British American Tobacco Plc
and other claimants are now able to pursue the recovery
of over a billion pounds in UK tax payments dating in most cases
back to 1973 after a favourable ruling by the Supreme Court of
England and Wales.
BAT is the main company in a group of 25 that claimed they
were subject to double taxation on the distribution of foreign
sourced income from the European Union, which was first taxed in
the source country and then in the UK.
The Supreme Court, sitting as a panel of seven judges,
unanimously held that legislation introduced in the UK Finance
Act 2007 was in breach of European Law, and so has restored the
claimant's rights to claim for tax rebates.
BAT estimates the amount of extra tax it has paid to be
around 1.1 billion pounds ($1.7 billion). The group said on
Wednesday that the judgment is complex and extends to 190 pages
and says it will be studying it in detail with its lawyers
before deciding on a future course of action.
($1 = 0.6330 British pounds)
(Reporting by David Jones; Editing by Greg Mahlich)