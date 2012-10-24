* Nine-month volumes down 1.2 percent
* Shares down 0.5 percent
LONDON Oct 24 British American Tobacco
, the world's second-biggest cigarette maker, saw
nine-month volumes fall after weaker demand in markets including
Brazil and Japan.
The British maker of Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike and Pall
Mall cigarettes, said volumes were down 1.2 percent from
subsidiaries to 517 billion, while organic volumes were 1.8
percent lower as a result of the overall industry decline.
BAT said on Wednesday it still expected another year of good
earnings growth after nine-month revenue grew 4 percent at
constant currency, helped by good pricing.
"Economic recovery remains fragile this year and difficult
trading conditions persist in many parts of the world," chief
executive Nicandro Durante said. "However, pricing remains
strong, we are growing underlying market share and our Global
Drive Brands continue to perform well."
BAT, which made 705 billion cigarettes last year, has the
broadest global spread of the big tobacco groups with over 60
percent of profit coming from developing markets which have
helped offset tough conditions elsewhere as smoking levels fall
in Western Europe and North America.
However in the nine months, higher sales in markets
including Bangladesh, Pakistan and Vietnam were more than offset
by tougher trading in Egypt, Italy and Turkey.
BAT was also hit by a tough comparison from an earlier
one-off increase in sales volumes in Japan and a significant
excise increase in Brazil which, the group said, had led to a
rise in illicit trade.
"BAT has provided a reminder of an industry which is
increasingly under pressure but which for the moment remains a
defensive play," Richard Hunter, Head of Equities at Hargreaves
Lansdown Stockbrokers.
"Excise tax rises, particularly in developed markets, are
driving an increase in illicit trade. Meanwhile, the threat of
litigation is never far away, whilst the full impact of global
packaging rules remains to be seen."
BAT shares were down 0.5 percent at 0800 GMT.