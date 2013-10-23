LONDON Oct 23 British American Tobacco said it remained on track for a year of solid earnings growth after price rises in the first nine months of the year helped it to offset a 3 percent fall in total tobacco volumes.

The world's No.2 cigarette maker, whose brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike and Pall Mall, said it had recorded revenue growth for the period to the end of September of 0.7 percent at current rates of exchange.

"The group continued its good performance against a backdrop of adverse exchange rate movements, lower industry volume and instability in some parts of the world," Chief Executive Nicandro Durante said.