DUBAI Oct 5 Bahrain's telecoms operators are at
a disadvantage to their Gulf competitors because the country's
regulator has not yet allocated the spectrum for next-generation
high speed networks, a Batelco executive said on
Wednesday.
"We are losing the competitive edge here," Abdulhamid
Chehab, Batelco general manager for mobile networks, told
reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Dubai.
"We are addressing the subject seriously to the regulator,
but we are not getting a firm response when and which spectrum
will be taken."
Batelco's average data volume per user is doubling every six
months, Chehab said, and many telecoms operators are betting on
the new technology to meet soaring demand for data and to offset
declining voice revenues.
In the past month, operators in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and
United Arab Emirates have launched Long-term evolution (LTE)
networks, also called 4G, which potentially deliver data speeds
more than double that of earlier platforms.
Bahrain Telecommunications (Batelco) competes domestically
with units of Saudi Telecom Co and Kuwait's Zain
.
Chehab said Batelco had yet to invest in LTE, but had
undertaken some trials of the technology.
