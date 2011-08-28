* Shaikh Mohamed bin Isa Al Khalifa named new group CEO
* Current group CEO Peter Kaliaropoulos named CEO Strategic
Assignments
* Batelco, Kingdom in talks to buy Zain Saudi stake
(Adds details, background)
DUBAI, Aug 28 - Bahrain Telecommunications Co
(Batelco) replaced its long-time Group Chief Executive Officer
Peter Kaliaropoulos with its deputy chairman of the board, the
state-owned telco said in a statement on Sunday.
Shaikh Mohamed bin Isa Al Khalifa will assume his new role
as group CEO on October 1, becoming the first Bahraini national
to hold the top position at Batelco.
Al Khalifa was the former chief executive of Bahrain's
Social Insurance Organization (SIO) from 2008 before taking on
the lead position at the telecom firm, the statement said.
Kaliaropoulos, who held the group chief executive post since
2005, has been appointed chief executive of strategic
assignments, responsible for the company's acquisitions
strategy.
Batelco and Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed's Kingdom
Holding are currently undergoing a due diligence
process for a $950 million stake buy in telecom carrier Zain
Saudi . The process was expected to be completed by end
August.
Batelco board director Murad Ali Murad will take over the
position of deputy chairman for the company's board, the
statement added.
In July, Batelco posted an 11.2 percent drop in
second-quarter net profit, its fifth straight quarterly decline,
as customer costs in its home market rose amid stiffening
competition.
(Reporting by Shaheen Pasha, Editing by Dinesh Nair)