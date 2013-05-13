Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 13 Bahrain's Batelco on Monday said its first-quarter profit fell 17 percent from a year earlier.
It made a net profit of 13.4 million dinars ($35.5 million) in the three months to March 31, down from 16.1 million dinars a year ago, according to an emailed statement.
($1 = 0.3770 Bahraini dinars) (Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by David French)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)