May 13 Bahrain's Batelco on Monday said its first-quarter profit fell 17 percent from a year earlier.

It made a net profit of 13.4 million dinars ($35.5 million) in the three months to March 31, down from 16.1 million dinars a year ago, according to an emailed statement.

($1 = 0.3770 Bahraini dinars) (Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by David French)