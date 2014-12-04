Fitch Affirms Manulife Financial; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, March 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) and its primary insurance related operating subsidiaries' ratings, including The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company (MLI) and John Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A.) (JHUSA). A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS MFC's ratings reflect very strong capitalization,