CAMPOS DO JORDÃO, Brazil, Aug 29 The problems
facing tycoon Eike Batista's Grupo EBX are unlikely to tarnish
the image of Brazil's stock markets among global investors, the
chief executive of financial bourse BM&FBovespa said
on Thursday.
"I don't see the Brazilian market grappling with an image
problem because of this," CEO Edemir Pinto said at a company
event in the Brazilian city of Campos do Jordao.
Shares of Batista-controlled oil producer OGX Petroleo e Gas
Participacoes SA will stay in the benchmark Bovespa
stock index in case the company restructures its debt, he said.
OGX will only be excluded if it requests bankruptcy
protection or goes out of business.