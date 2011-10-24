* EBX group plans joint venture with Egypt's Orascom

* Project to have capacity up to 3 mln tonnes/year

Oct 24 Brazil's EBX group, controlled by billionaire industrial magnate Eike Batista, is planning to build a $3 billion fertilizer plant in Brazil together with Egypt's Orascom Construction Industries OCIC.CA, EBX said on Monday.

The project will be sited near the Port of Acu that is being developed by logistics group LLX LLXL3.SA -- also a part of the EBX conglomerate.

The facility would have capacity to produce up to 3 million tonnes per year of nitrogen fertilizers.

EBX said the project would help Brazil, an increasingly important producer exporter of agricultural commodities, reduce its reliance on imported fertilizer.

The group said natural gas to be used for the fertilizer production could be supplied by OGX (OGXP3.SA), an oil and gas firm also controlled by Batista, who is Brazil's richest man.

