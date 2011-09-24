(The company, clarifying information on its website, said
Sept 23 Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, the
world's eighth-richest person, is the controlling shareholder
of the EBX group, which is involved in industries including
energy, mining, shipbuilding and logistics.
Batista, 55, is Brazil's richest man with a fortune
estimated by Forbes at $30 billion. He and the companies he
controls plan to invest $15.5 billion in Brazil between 2011
and 2012. The following are the most important companies in the
EBX portfolio.
* OGX (OGXP3.SA) Batista's flagship oil and gas firm OGX is
the largest of the EBX companies by market value and has made
repeated offshore oil discoveries near Rio de Janeiro.
It expects to start oil production in November, with output
in Brazil to hit 1.4 million barrels of oil and natural gas
equivalent per day by 2019. That compares to Petrobras' current
production of 2.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.
OGX has concessions for 30 exploratory blocks in Brazil and
another five in Colombia, and says its total oil and gas
resources are 10.8 billion barrels. In the second quarter of
2011 it reported a loss of 109 million reais, or about $68
million.
* MMX (MMXM3.SA) Batista's principal mining firm MMX is
already in production phase and is the most advanced of any of
his companies. It has production capacity of 10.8 million
tonnes of iron ore per year, compared to around 300 million for
Brazil mining giant Vale (VALE5.SA).
MMX has an aggressive plan to boost output more than
fourfold by 2016. China's Wuhan Iron and Steel Co (Wisco) and
Korea's SK Networks (001740.KS) hold a combined 30 percent
stake in MMX. In the second quarter it posted earnings of 91
million reais, or about $57 million.
MMX operates the Corumba mine in western Brazil as well as
the Serra Azul and Bom Sucesso projects in the state of Minas
Gerais. It also owns mining rights in northern Chile.
The company also took on the construction of the Sudeste
port project from LLX. The port will focus on the movement of
iron ore.
* MPX MPXE3.SA The energy company MPX is involved in
production of coal and natural gas to power thermoelectric
plants that will provide electricity to Brazil's rapidly
expanding power market.
It has two generation projects in operation, four under
construction with installed capacity of 1,440 megawatts, and
another five that are planned but have not yet started
construction. Its power plant projects are in Brazil and
Chile.
MPX is part owner of a major natural gas discovery in
northeastern Brazil, shared with OGX, and is developing coal
mines in Colombia and Brazil to provide fuel for its power
plants.
The company's share price this year benefited from several
factors, including a large financing package from the state
development bank, success in a government power auction, and
the big natural gas discovery.
MPX in the second quarter reported a loss of 79 million
reais, or about $49 million.
* LLX LLXL3.SA The logistics and real estate company LLX
is building the port of Acu in the state of Rio de Janeiro that
will load and process crude oil produced by OGX.
The project is being developed at a time when Brazil's
roads, highways and ports are overtaxed by rapid economic
growth.
The port is projected to be the fourth-largest in the world
by total cargo moved and will include an industrial complex
with a steel mill to be partly owned by China's Wisco.
LLX in the second quarter reported a loss of 15 million
reais, or about $9 million.
* OSX (OSXB3.SA) The venture OSX will build offshore oil
platforms and production systems, drilling rigs and other
vessels to be leased to OGX or other companies.
The shipyard is under construction on land leased from
LLX's Acu Superport and will begin construction of oil
platforms in late 2012. The company is awaiting delivery of the
first offshore oil production ship of its fleet, which was
purchased in Singapore and will be used by OGX.
