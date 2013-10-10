RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 10 Brazil's LLX Logística SA , the Brazilian port operator formerly controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, received a 900 million real ($413 million) loan from Banco Santander SA, and Banco Bradesco SA, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.

The 18-month loan was approved after the company completed the sale of 1.3 billion reais of new LLX stock to Washington-based EIG Global Energy Partners. The transaction transferred control of the company from Batista to EIG.

At the same time, Bradesco, Brazil's No. 2 non-state bank, agreed to extend the term of 813 million reais of credit to LLX for three years.

($1 = 2.18 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)