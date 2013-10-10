BRIEF-NICE Information Service to pay annual dividend as 130 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 130 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 10 Brazil's LLX Logística SA , the Brazilian port operator formerly controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, received a 900 million real ($413 million) loan from Banco Santander SA, and Banco Bradesco SA, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.
The 18-month loan was approved after the company completed the sale of 1.3 billion reais of new LLX stock to Washington-based EIG Global Energy Partners. The transaction transferred control of the company from Batista to EIG.
At the same time, Bradesco, Brazil's No. 2 non-state bank, agreed to extend the term of 813 million reais of credit to LLX for three years.
($1 = 2.18 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)
March 8 U.S. electronics chain RadioShack Corp filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday for the second time in a little over two years, faced with a challenging retail environment and an unsatisfying partnership with wireless provider Sprint Corp.