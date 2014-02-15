RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 15 Brazil's bankrupt Oleo e
Gas Participações SA agreed on Friday to abandon
seven offshore oil prospects after the country's oil regulator
denied a petition to extend its exploration and production
rights to six of the areas.
Oleo e Gas, which made Latin America's biggest-ever
bankruptcy protection filing on Oct. 30, said in a statement
that it will give up its rights to its Itacoatiara, Viedma,
Tulum and Vesúvio discoveries in the Campos basin east of Rio de
Janeiro. It bought those rights at auction in 2007 from the
Brazilian government.
The company also said it will give up its Natal and Belem
prospects in the Santos Basin south of Rio de Janeiro. It had
asked to extend its rights in the six areas but was denied an
extension by the ANP, the statement said.
Oleo e Gas, controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista was
formerly known as OGX Petroleo e Gas Particpações SA.
The company also said it would give up its rights to the
Curitiba prospect in the Santos Basin after tests on the
reservoir showed lower-than-expected potential.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)