RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 19 Brazil's Oleo e Gas
Participações SA has won court approval to add its
Austrian subsidiaries, used to sell bonds for the company, to
its bankruptcy petition, a lawyer for the company told Reuters
on Wednesday.
Marcio Costa, a lawyer for Sergio Bermudes Advogados which
represents Oleo e Gas, said the decision is a final ruling on a
petition made by the company, formerly known as OGX Petroleo e
Gas Participações SA, after its efforts to get the Austrian
companies included in the process were denied.
Oleo e Gas, a Rio de Janeiro oil company controlled by
Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, filed for protection from
creditors in Latin America's largest-ever bankruptcy filing on
Oct. 30.
(Reporting by Sabrina Lorenzi; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing
By Franklin Paul)