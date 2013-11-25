RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 25 A judge in Rio de Janeiro
on Monday accepted a bankruptcy-protection request made earlier
this month by OSX Brasil SA, the shipbuilder
controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, giving OSX 180 days
to prepare a restructuring plan.
The judge, Gilberto Clovis Farias Matos, said the request by
OSX and two of its three non-traded subsidiaries, OSX Construção
Naval Ltda and OSX Serviços Operacionais Ltda, met the criteria
of Brazil's corporate legislation, according to a statement
issued by the press office of the Justice Tribunal of Rio de
Janeiro state.
As such, the statement said, the court has the authority to
shield them from creditors. In his decision to accept the
bankruptcy petition, Farias Matos wrote that the companies
"cover a market niche with heavy investments from international
creditors, hundreds of jobs, suppliers and service providers
that carry out an important function in the economy."
In the meantime OSX and the two units, one which owns the
OSX shipyard north of Rio de Janeiro and the other which
provides ship and vessel-operations services, will each have to
develop its own individual recovery plan and its own unique
creditor list. The requirement, the judge ruled, is necessary
even if the plans are considered by the group to be
interdependent or identical.
The case is before the 4th Corporate Division of the Rio de
Janeiro State Justice Tribunal in Rio de Janeiro, case number
0392571-55.2013.8.19.0001.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount and Sabrina Lorenzi; editing by Andrew
Hay)