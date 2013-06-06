June 6 BATM Advanced Communications Ltd
said it expects revenue and profit in the first half of 2013 to
be materially below its expectations, as the telecom hardware
maker had to postpone deliveries due to a delay in supply from
third parties.
The company also said that it stopped supplying certain
major customers in its medical division last month, in line with
its policy to ship products only once payment has been made,
resulting in lower-than-expected revenue in the unit.
The medical division makes laboratory diagnostic and
sterilization equipment and accounted for nearly half of its
sales in 2012.
However, BATM, which also manufactures voice and data
networking and connectivity hardware, added that it expects
full-year results to be higher than the year earlier, as June
trading started well and the second half is expected to be in
line with its expectations.