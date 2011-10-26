* Sees FY revenue $130 mln vs est $131.5 mln

* Says Q3 revenue was $30.4 mln vs $29 mln last year

* Declining business from Nokia Siemens to impact profitability

Oct 26 Israel's BATM Advanced Communications forecast full-year revenue slightly below analysts' estimates and warned that the declining business from Nokia Siemens Networks would impact the profitability of its telecoms unit in the fourth quarter.

The telecoms equipment firm expects full-year revenue of $130 million with operating profit excluding amortisation of intangibles of $7 million.

Two analysts, on average, expect full-year revenue of $131.5 million, according to data on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said revenue in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 was $30.4 million compared with $29 million in the year-ago period.

BATM, which makes medical products like laboratory diagnostic equipment, got 65 percent of its sales from the telecoms division and 35 percent from the medical division.

The company in a separate statement said it signed an agreement with a major telecoms vendor and expects to generate revenues through this deal from the end of the second quarter of 2012.

Shares of the company, which is expecting a dual listing in the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange before the end of the year, closed at 18.25 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Purwa Naveen Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)