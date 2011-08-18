* Says expects to meet FY expectations

* Sees improvement in medical division in H2

Aug 18 Israeli telecoms equipment firm BATM Advanced Communications Ltd turned a profit for the first half, helped by growth in its telecoms division and said it would meet expectations for the year.

"Our Telecoms division has shown recovery and growth despite the loss of orders from a major original equipment manufacturer (OEM) experienced last year," Chief Executive Zvi Marom said in a statement.

Telecom division revenue rose 19 percent to $42.6 million.

BATM, which also makes medical products like laboratory diagnostic equipment, said medical division revenue was up almost 12 percent and it expects further improvement in the second half.

For the six months ended June 30, the company reported a pretax profit of $2.7 million, compared with a loss of $338,000 last year.

Revenue rose almost 17 percent to $64.5 million.

Shares of the company closed at 20 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)