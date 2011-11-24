* Bats to focus on merger with Chi-X Europe

By Luke Jeffs

LONDON, Nov 24 U.S. exchange Bats Global Markets has secured British regulatory backing for its $300 million purchase of rival Chi-X Europe to create the region's top share trading venue.

Bats said on Thursday Britain's Competition Commission had approved the merger, leaving the partners free to ink the friendly deal and combine the European arm of Bats and Chi-X Europe before the end of the year.

"The combination of Bats Europe and Chi-X Europe creates an even more formidable competitor in pan-European securities trading," said Joe Ratterman, Chief Executive of Bats Global Markets.

Chi-X and Bats Europe are among a new breed of cheaper, faster share trading systems that have emerged over the past four years to challenge the region's historic stock markets.

Bats Global Markets has seen trading at its European arm grow steadily since launch three years ago but it has lagged Chi-X Europe, the stellar performer among the new platforms.

The merger of Chi-X Europe, which this month has 20.1 percent of European trades, and Bats Europe, which has 4.8 percent, would create the largest share-trading venue in Europe, with nearly one quarter of the European share trading market.

The combination will force into second place the London Stock Exchange Group, which has 24.1 percent of European activity across its British and Italian exchanges and alternative system Turquoise, Thomson Reuters data shows.

MEGA-DEAL LOOMS

Bats' position on top spot is threatened, however, by the planned merger of German exchange Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext, a deal pending approval from the European Commission's anti-trust lawyers in Brussels.

The combination of Deutsche Boerse, which has 13.7 percent of European trading, and NYSE Euronext's 15.4 percent would give the merged group 29.1 percent, larger than both Bats/Chi-X and LSE.

But the $9 billion transatlantic exchange deal faces stiff opposition amid concern among regulators and clients over the possibility of virtual monopolies in listed derivatives trading and clearing.

The EC on Wednesday asked rivals and customers of Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext whether concessions offered by the exchanges in the hope of winning regulatory approval would be sufficient to ensure competition.

The exchange operators last week proposed to sell parts of their single-stock equity derivatives businesses and give rivals access to Deutsche Boerse's Eurex derivatives clearing house.

Traders like the Bats/ Chi-X merger partly because it creates a strong, viable alternative to the region's large stock exchanges, whose dominance over European trading they have sought to challenge by funding Chi-X and Bats.

Bats is owned by 11 of the world's top trading banks and market-makers while Chi-X is held by an unspecificied number of the same firms, with five joint owners.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, electronic trader Getco and Morgan Stanley hold shares in both firms and see the merger as an opportunity to consolidate their holdings.

The trading firms set up Chi-X Europe and Bats Europe to force the region's stock markets to cut their fees and invest in their trading systems, moves the exchanges had refused to make when they held effective monopolies over trading. (Editing by Dan Lalor and Jodie Ginsberg)