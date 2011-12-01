* Bats completes $300 mln Chi-X Europe takeover
* Technology migration to complete in Q2 2012
By Luke Jeffs
LONDON, Dec 1 Exchange group Bats Global
Markets has completed the $300 million takeover of rival Chi-X
Europe and pledged to merge the trading venues in the first half
of next year to create a viable alternative to the region's
dominant stock markets.
Bats, which runs Bats Europe, won regulatory clearance to
push ahead with the deal a week ago, paving the way for
Thursday's announcement which has been welcomed by traders who
want to ensure competition among Europe's top trading platforms.
"The completion of this deal joins two pioneering companies
and together we will continue to be at the forefront of
competition and innovation in Europe's securities markets," said
Joe Ratterman, Chief Executive of BATS Global Markets.
Bats Global Markets, which has bought Chi-X partly to boost
its European franchise ahead of an initial public offering, said
it expected to complete the technology migration, which involves
Chi-X moving to Bats' technology, in the second quarter of 2012.
Chi-X and Bats, which together have about a quarter of
European share trading on their systems, are among the most
successful of a new breed of trading venues that has emerged in
the past four years.
These platforms have challenged the region's top exchanges,
including the London Stock Exchange, NYSE Euronext
and Deutsche Boerse, with faster and cheaper
trading services.
Europe's top share trading banks have welcomed the merger
because they see the formation of a strong, commercially viable
rival to the exchanges, which should ensure fees are kept to a
minimum.
The merger of Chi-X Europe, the top pan-European market
with 20.1 percent, and Bats Europe, which has 4.8 percent, would
create the largest share-trading venue in Europe, narrowly
beating the LSE.
