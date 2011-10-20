* British regulator gives early support for merger

* Competition Commission set to confirm ruling in December

By Luke Jeffs

LONDON, Oct 20 U.S. exchange Bats Global Markets has won the provisional backing of Britain's Competition Commission to complete its $300m takeover of rival Chi-X Europe and create the region's largest alternative trading firm.

The Commission, which has been studying the merger since June, said on Thursday it had provisionally cleared the deal, adding clients would be able to ensure the merged entity does not try to hike fees by taking business elsewhere.

"We are pleased by the Competition Commission's provisional findings which, if reflected in the final report, will clear the way for the creation of an even stronger competitor to Europe's incumbent exchanges," said Joe Ratterman, chairman and chief executive of Bats Global Markets.

The ruling, set to be confirmed by Dec. 2, is a boost for Bats, which has seen its European unit overshadowed by Chi-X Europe, the largest European trading venue with a market share of 19.1 percent.

Bats Europe has 4.8 percent of European trading, Thomson Reuters data shows.

The approval came as Bats and Chi-X rivals Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) and NYSE Euronext stepped up their efforts to convince European anti-trust authorities in Brussels to pass their $9 billion mega-merger. (Editing by David Hulmes)