Poland - Factors to Watch March 15
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
(Corrects to say the SEC has approved BATS' rule change to merge with Direct Edge, not the merger itself)
NEW YORK Jan 24 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has approved exchange operator BATS Global Markets Inc's rule change filing to merge with Direct Edge Holdings LLC, according to a notice on the regulator's website posted on Friday and dated Jan. 23.
The combination of the exchanges will create the No. 2 U.S. equities exchange, ahead of Nasdaq OMX Group by volume and just behind IntercontinentalExchange Group's NYSE Euronext unit. (Reporting by John McCrank)
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
March 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, March 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.