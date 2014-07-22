BRIEF-AK Steel announces pricing of $400 mln of senior notes due 2027
* Ak steel announces pricing of $400,000,000 of senior notes due 2027
NEW YORK, July 22 Exchange operator Bats Global Markets said on Tuesday its president, William O'Brien, has left the company.
Chief Executive Joe Ratterman has reassumed the additional role of president, the company said, without giving a reason for the changes. (Reporting by John McCrank, Editing by Franklin Paul)
* East asia minerals corporation announces share consolidation
WASHINGTON, March 16 Japan's industry minister said on Thursday he had agreed with the U.S. energy and commerce secretaries to share information on developments involving Toshiba Corp and its troubled U.S. nuclear affiliate, Westinghouse Electric Co., Japan's Kyodo news agency reported.