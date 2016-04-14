(Adds background on Bats, context)
By Lauren Hirsch
April 14 Exchange operator Bats Global Markets
Inc raised $252.7 million in its initial public
offering on Thursday, seeking to list its shares on its own Bats
BZX Exchange, as subsiding stock market volatility gradually
opens the window for IPO hopefuls.
Bats priced 13.3 million shares at $19, the top of its
previously indicated $17 to $19 range, a source who requested
anonymity ahead of an official announcement said. Bats did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
Market jitters and poor post-IPO performance had left
investors weary of investing in IPOs so far this year, with the
offerings of some small biotechnology companies being the only
exception.
Recent indicators, however, have given reason to view IPOs
in a new light. The Market Volatility Index, which measures
investor nervousness began to dip below its warning threshold of
20 in early March. This week, it has floated around the
mid-teens.
Follow-on offerings of publicly listed companies have also
rebounded, demonstrating investor willingness to buy into new
sales of stock.
Bats' IPO benefited from the fact that its revenues are
unlikely to be heavily impacted by fluctuations in the broader
economy, enhancing its appeal in uncertain economic times.
Other companies currently marketing their IPOs include MGM
Growth Properties LLC, a real estate investment trust backed by
gaming and hospitality company MGM Resorts International Inc
, and Dell Secure Works, a cyber security firm owned by
Dell. Both IPOs are spinoffs from established companies.
To be sure, successfully pricing an IPO is only one part of
the IPO test, and investors will closely watch to see how Bats
shares trade in their debut on Friday.
The IPO is Bats' second attempt at going public, after a
series of glitches forced it to withdraw its IPO in 2012.
Selling shareholders include Bank of America Merrill Lynch
, Citigroup, Knight Capital and Goldman
Sachs.
BATS intends to list under the ticker "BATS."
BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs
and JPMorgan are among the underwriters of the BATS IPO.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler
and Tom Brown)