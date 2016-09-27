NEW YORK, Sept 27 Winning new exchange-traded fund listings and working with fund issuers to create new products would be a top priority for CBOE Holdings Inc if its $3.2 billion offer for Bats Global Markets Inc succeeds, the heads of both companies said in an interview on Tuesday.

The deal, announced on Monday and requiring regulatory approval, would propel Chicago Board Options Exchange parent CBOE into the top tier of global exchange operators with a foothold in multiple asset classes.

Bats runs the No. 2 U.S. stock exchange by trading volume and began listing ETFs in 2012. It has said it aims to unseat Intercontinental Exchange Inc's NYSE unit as the largest ETF listing exchange by 2020. (reut.rs/2d4k312)

The focus on ETFs would continue under CBOE ownership, Bats Chief Executive Officer Chris Concannon said in an interview. The company does not plan to pursue corporate listings, he added.

"We're so excited about what we can do together in the ETF-listing business," Concannon said. "We're certainly not going to distract ourselves in a corporate listing business."

Bats went public five months ago and the Kansas City, Missouri-based company's stock is the sole corporate listing on its exchange. The listing would be pulled if CBOE's friendly takeover was consummated.

Concannon and CBOE CEO Ed Tilly declined to say if CBOE's stock, which is listed on Nasdaq Inc's exchange, would move to Bats.

CBOE operates options and futures markets, with much of its revenue coming from proprietary products such as an exclusive licensing deal on the S&P 500 index options contract and the VIX volatility index.

With Bats, CBOE could create more unique products through partnerships with ETF issuers on the exchange, said Tilly.

"From the product development and research perspective, that's really a day-one effort and our guys can't wait to start digging in to all of that data," Tilly said.

Bats also owns global foreign exchange trading platform Hotspot, and the largest pan-European stock exchange, which Tilly said were also ripe for new products, such as an FX volatility index.

Tilly would be CEO of the combined company and Concannon its president and chief operating officer.

Bats Chairman and former CEO, Joe Ratterman, would be one of three Bats board members nominated to the CBOE board, Tilly said.

"The strengths that a founder and current chairman offers to the board and the perspective would be invaluable," he said.

Mark Hemsley would continue to head Bats' European operations. (Editing by Matthew Lewis)