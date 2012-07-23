FRANKFURT, July 23 BATS Global Markets
will make another attempt to list after a failed initial public
offering in March, Mark Hemsley, Chief Executive for BATS Chi-X
Europe told German daily Handelsblatt.
"Through an initial public offering we want to fill our war
chest for possible acquisitions," Hemsley told the paper, adding
it could use the proceeds to buy alternative trading platforms
such as MTF, or to make an expansion push into derivatives.
A spokeswoman for BATS Europe clarified an attempted listing
could come within the next 12 months.
The decision came on the heels of BATS' attempted initial
public offering, in which a series of glitches on its own
exchange caused the company to take the extremely rare step of
withdrawing the offering.
BATS, an acronym for Better Alternative Trading System, is
the third-largest U.S. stock exchange behind the New York Stock
Exchange and Nasdaq. It recently completed the cross-Atlantic
takeover of alternative trading venue Chi-X Europe.
(Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)