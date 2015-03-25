LONDON, March 25 Currency trading platform
Hotspot will launch this year a matching engine in London as
part of its efforts to catch up with global market leaders
Thomson Reuters and ICAP-owned EBS, Hotspot owner BATS
Global Markets said on Wednesday.
Matching describes one of the main types of process by which
banks and other major financial institutions trade currencies
with each other.
By siting the facility in the same data centres in London
already occupied by Thomson Reuters and EBS, BATS said it hoped
to start a process that would see it become the largest player
globally. It did not say when this year it would launch the
engine.
BATS runs the second-largest U.S. exchange group by volume
of shares traded, and the biggest pan-European exchange. It also
has an options exchange and recently entered the foreign
exchange market with its $365 million acquisition of Hotspot
from KCG Holdings Inc.
"This project is important for our current - and future -
customers as it gives BATS a larger footprint in the leading
trading centre in the FX world," BATS President Chris Concannon
said.
The London matching engine will target markets in Europe and
Asia which make up more than half of all global currency
trading. Hotspot will continue to operate its existing matching
engine in the New York area.
The platform averaged daily volumes of around $32 billion in
the fourth quarter of last year from a customer base of more
than 220 clients that includes banks, hedge funds and other
institutions.
EBS averaged between $105 billion and $130 billion a day in
the same period while those at Thomson Reuters, including both
its matching engine and the multi-dealer FXAll platform, reached
more than $350 billion a day.
(Reporting by Patrick Graham; editing by Susan Thomas)