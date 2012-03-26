By Tim McLaughlin
| BOSTON, March 25
BOSTON, March 25 Fidelity Investments declined
on Sunday to say whether it will continue using an alternative,
computer-driven stock exchange that suffered an embarrassing
series of glitches Friday. But the mutual fund giant said it
would have no problem finding other venues to handle trading
after a software bug disrupted BATS Global Markets Inc
market debut.
Fidelity and other major U.S. financial services firms,
including Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Credit Suisse
Securities USA LLC, have made BATS a leading exchange for stocks
and equity options by using it to execute increasing amounts of
their customers' trades for companies listed on major exchanges
such as the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq.
Fidelity, Goldman and other companies can choose from a
number of other venues should BATS continue to falter, including
the other exchanges themselves. They are also not obligated to
keep using BATS.
The BATS exchange suffered a disastrous software problem on
Friday, the day BATS' shares made their debut on its own
exchange.
The glitch caused its new stock to plummet to near zero
value, and triggered a brief halt in the trading of Apple Inc
shares on its exchange.
Later on Friday, BATS took the rare decision to withdraw its
initial public offering.
BATS' fast, all-electronic execution has attracted more
volume and customers in recent years, making BATS more
diversified. It handles about 11 percent of U.S equity trading,
and expanded in Europe late last year with the acquisition of an
alternative trading platform known as Chi-X.
Boston-based Fidelity's National Financial Services unit
used BATS to execute up to 11 percent of its customer orders in
the fourth quarter, according to the latest disclosures to U.S.
regulators. National Financial represents Fidelity and about 300
client firms with about $365 billion in assets under
administration.
But on Sunday, Fidelity would not say whether it would
continue to use BATS.
"Fidelity has many venues available to our traders, so this
will have no effect on us. We monitor the connections to, and
the performance of, all trading systems that we interact with,"
the mutual fund company said in a statement.
BATS, in disclosures made before its IPO, said "no member is
contractually or otherwise obligated to continue to use the
company's services."
During the fourth quarter, National Financial said BATS
ranked No. 4, handling 9.73 percent of its non-directed customer
orders for securities listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
A non-directed order allows the broker to choose the
exchange for executing a trade on behalf of the customer. About
99 percent of National Financial's orders are non-directed,
filings show.
BATS also received about 11 percent of National Financial's
customer orders for securities listed on Nasdaq. That put BATS
at No. 3, behind National Financial, which handled 33 percent of
its customer orders, and Nasdaq, which handled about 19 percent.
In contrast, Fidelity's arch rival, Vanguard Group, showed
no exposure to the BATS exchange in the fourth quarter. Vanguard
Brokerage Services did not list BATS as a major venue for
executing customers trades.
Goldman Sachs reported that BATS handled 6.1 percent of its
non-directed customer orders for NYSE-listed securities and 7.7
percent for Nasdaq-listed securities, according to
fourth-quarter disclosures relating to orders of less than
$200,000.
But Goldman also uses the services of a rival exchange
Direct EDGE Holdings LLC, in which it has an indirect ownership
interest. In addition, Goldman uses Sigma X, an alternative
trading system owned and operated by a Goldman affiliate,
according to U.S. regulatory filings.
Goldman was not able to immediately comment on Sunday.
Credit Suisse, which declined to comment, used BATS in the
fourth quarter for 11 percent of non-directed customer orders
for NYSE-listed securities, filings show.
During 2011, BATS said one undisclosed member received about
13 percent of its liquidity payments. In the fourth quarter,
Fidelity's National Financial, for example, received an average
payment of $0.0025 per share for each order it routed to BATS
that created liquidity for its exchange.
In 2009, BATS paid one member about 51 percent of the
company's liquidity payments, according to its IPO disclosures.
No other BATS' members accounted for more than 10 percent of the
company's liquidity payments in each of the past three years,
according to U.S. regulatory filings.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin, Editing by Alwyn Scott, Desking
by G Crosse)