By John McCrank
NEW YORK Feb 3 BATS Global Markets, which
became the No. 2 U.S. stock market after closing its merger with
Direct Edge on Jan. 31, is looking to open its second U.S.
options exchange, chief executive Joe Ratterman said in an
interview on Monday.
With the Direct Edge merger, the exchange operator adds
Goldman Sachs and Citadel LLC -- both major options
market participants -- as owners, a move that Ratterman said
could lead to more options trading volume for BATS.
There are 12 U.S. options exchanges. BATS' current options
exchange had a 3.28 percent market share in January, according
to options clearinghouse OCC.
Adding a second options exchange would allow the company
based in Lenexa, Kansas, to offer alternative pricing and market
structures.
Ratterman said the new exchange is under consideration for
2015, once the integration of Direct Edge is complete.
In equities, BATS and Direct Edge had a combined 20.54
percent U.S. equity market share in January, ahead of Nasdaq OMX
Group's 20.02 percent share and just behind the 20.58
percent of IntercontinentalExchange's NYSE Euronext
unit, according to BATS' data.
BATS also runs the largest pan-European equities exchange,
and Ratterman said his team is mulling opening stock trading
platforms in Canada and Japan.
Direct Edge had considered starting an exchange in Brazil,
but faced lengthy delays in gaining access to clearing.
Ratterman said BATS would likely decide by mid-year as to
whether to pursue those plans.
EYE ON THE SIP
Ratterman said BATS in the United States would be "very
interested" in bidding to run the data processor for
Nasdaq-listed stocks that was at the center of a three-hour
trading halt in August.
Nasdaq intends to stop operating the securities information
processor (SIP) that provides investors with stock quotes and
last sale prices for Nasdaq-listed stocks, taking the view that
doing so carries a lot of operational risk but little reward,
Reuters reported on Jan. 14.
"There can be risk, but at the end of the day it's an
important function," Ratterman.
"It's integral to the way that the securities industry hangs
together, and we think that we could do a good job with it. We
would like to continue to be a bigger and more important part of
the securities industry, and it's something that we would see as
a great thing to be responsible for."
A software glitch crippled Nasdaq's SIP in August, forcing
the exchange to halt trading on stocks it lists. Soon after,
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White
ordered the exchanges to come up with new protocols to improve
the resilience of the processors.
There are also SIPs for NYSE-listed stocks and for options.