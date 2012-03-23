NEW YORK, March 23 Trading in BATS Global Markets Exchange Inc hit a major snag in its debut on Friday as hundreds of trades were canceled after orders seemed to be filled at prices less than a penny a share.

The exchange operator, which priced 6.3 million shares at $16 per share late Thursday, saw its stock initially dip to $15.25 a share before the slew of erroneous trades.

The trades took place between 11:14 a.m. EDT and 11:15 a.m. They were later canceled by Nasdaq, where the shares remained halted at $15.25.

The exchanges was forced to declare "self-help," which means an exchange is dealing with internal problems processing trades and needs to send trades through other venues. (Reporting By Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Dan Grebler)