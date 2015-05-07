By John McCrank
NEW YORK May 7 BATS Global Markets is seeking
changes in the governance of data processors central to the U.S.
stock market, in order to give brokers and institutional
investors a say in their operation for the first time, the head
of the exchange operator said on Thursday.
The Securities Information Processors, or SIPs, disseminate
stock quotations and last sale prices from all 11 U.S. stock
exchanges and around 40 alternative trading venues to brokers
and fund managers, which must buy the data to show they obtained
the best possible prices for their clients. But the exchanges
and an industry regulator make all the decisions on how the SIPs
are run and how much the data is worth.
"There's a governance challenge for the SIPs across the
board in how they operate," Chris Concannon, chief executive
officer of BATS, the No. 2 U.S. exchange, said at a Securities
Industry and Financial Markets Association conference.
By making trades, institutional investors, known as "the
buy-side," and brokers actually create the data that is
collected and distributed by the SIPs, and have long argued that
they should have a say in how the systems are run.
"Actually having a broker and a buy-side representative
sitting at the table voting on plan amendments, I think that's
the appropriate structure," Concannon said, adding that BATS
will prompt the SIP committees to vote on the matter.
BATS is owned by banks, brokers, and private equity firms,
and it competes with Intercontinental Exchange Inc's
NYSE unit and Nasdaq OMX Group, which manage the SIPs
and sits on their committees.
When a software glitch hit the Nasdaq-run SIP last August,
investors who did not subscribe to the exchanges' proprietary
data feeds were in the dark as to what the best bids and offers
were for Nasdaq stocks. To maintain a fair market, Nasdaq shut
down trading in its listed securities, which include Apple,
Google and Facebook, for hours, prompting concerns about the
complexity, and ultimately the fragility, of the market.
