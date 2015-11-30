Nov 30 Exchange operator BATS Global Markets Inc is expected to file a prospectus with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering as early as December, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

BATS is valued at more than $2 billion, including debt, WSJ said, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1RgQTq0)

BATS spokesman Randy Williams declined to comment. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)