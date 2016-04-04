(Adds details)
April 4 Exchange operator BATS Global Markets
Inc said its initial public offering was expected to be priced
at between $17 and $19 per share, valuing the company at up to
$2 billion.
The offering of 11.2 million shares, to be listed on the
BATS Exchange, could raise as much as $212.8 million. All the
shares in the offering are being sold by shareholders.
The IPO is BATS' second attempt at going public. The company
withdrew its IPO in 2012 following a series of glitches that
resembled the 2010 "flash crash".
BATS is the second-largest U.S. equities market operator,
with four stock exchanges - BZX, BYX, EDGX and EDGA. The Kansas
City, Missouri-based company also operates BATS' equity options
market.
BATS, an acronym for "better alternative trading system",
said it intends to list under the symbol "BATS".
Selling shareholders include Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
Citigroup, Knight Capital and Goldman Sachs.
BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and
JPMorgan were among the underwriters for the IPO.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)