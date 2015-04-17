BRIEF-Preston Hollow Capital announces $115 mln financing transaction
* Preston Hollow Capital - announces $115 million financing transaction for Irving Convention Center Hotel Source text for Eikon:
April 17 BATS Global Markets named Laura Morrison senior vice president, global head of exchange-traded products.
Morrison, who will be based in the company's lower Manhattan office, joins from the New York Stock Exchange, where worked for 20 years.
Most recently, she was senior vice president for global index and exchange-traded products at the NYSE. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)
* Futures: Dow down 12 pts, S&P down 0.75 pts, Nasdaq up 2.75 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)