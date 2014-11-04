NEW YORK Nov 4 BATS Global Markets, the No. 2
U.S. exchange operator by volume, said on Tuesday it appointed
Chris Concannon as its new president, effective Dec. 15.
Concannon, most recently president and chief operating
officer of trading firm Virtu Financial, was among two leading
candidates for the job, Reuters reported on Oct. 1.
Prior to Virtu, Concannon spent six years at Nasdaq OMX
Group helping lead its transaction services business.
BATS abruptly announced in July that its president, William
O'Brien, had left the company less than six months after BATS
merged with rival Direct Edge, where O'Brien had been chief
executive. BATS CEO Joseph Ratterman took on the dual
CEO/president role, which he also held from June 2007 through
January 2014.
Concannon will report directly to BATS Chief Executive Joe
Ratterman.
