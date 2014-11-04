(Adds background on BATS and Concannon, comments by Concannon)
By John McCrank
NEW YORK Nov 4 BATS Global Markets, the No. 2
U.S. stock exchange operator by volume, said on Tuesday it
appointed market veteran Chris Concannon as its president,
effective Dec. 15.
Concannon, most recently president and chief operating
officer of trading firm Virtu Financial, was among two leading
candidates for the job, Reuters reported on Oct. 1.
Prior to Virtu, Concannon spent six years at Nasdaq OMX
Group helping lead its transaction services business.
"It's an exciting time in U.S. equity market structure and
that's a certain passion of mine and I am returning to that
passion," Concannon said in an interview.
One major challenge will be to help improve investors'
confidence in the markets, he said.
"We have systems that break, markets that go down, and we
have a raging debate around market structure," he said,
referring to the U.S. stock market in general. "I want to remind
people that we have the best markets in the world."
The debate around the fairness of the U.S. stock market
moved to Main Street from Wall Street in late March with the
release of author Michael Lewis' book "Flash Boys: A Wall Street
Revolt," which claimed that the markets were rigged to favor
high-speed traders through special access to exchanges.
Shortly after the book was released, former BATS president
William O'Brien took part in a heated exchange on live
television with Lewis and others, who questioned his facts on
how some high-speed firms connect to the exchange. The next day,
BATS took the extraordinary step of publicly clarifying some of
O'Brien's comments.
Then in July, BATS, which also runs the largest pan-European
equities exchange and a U.S. options exchange, abruptly
announced that O'Brien had left the company.
His departure came less than six months after BATS merged
with rival Direct Edge, where O'Brien had been chief executive.
BATS CEO Joseph Ratterman took on the dual CEO/president role,
which he also held from June 2007 through January 2014.
Regulators have recently been eying changes to how the stock
markets operate. Specifically, the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission has been working with the exchanges to put together a
one-year test program that would increase the minimum trading
increments for the stocks of companies with small- and mid-sized
capitalizations to see if doing so would lead to more trading.
The current plan "needs some fixing," but the pilot program
is a good idea, Concannon said.
"A stock that trades once a month shouldn't be in the same
market structure as Cisco and Microsoft, so
that's the area that we need to focus and spend time on," he
said.
Concannon, who early in his career worked as an attorney for
the SEC, will report directly to BATS Chief Executive Joe
Ratterman.
