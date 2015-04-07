LONDON, April 7 U.S. scientists said they have
invented a cheap, long-lasting and flexible battery made of
aluminium for use in smartphones that can be charged in as
little as one minute.
The researchers, who detailed their discovery in the journal
Nature, said the new aluminium-ion battery has the potential to
replace lithium-ion batteries, used in millions of laptops and
mobile phones.
Besides recharging much faster, the new aluminium battery is
safer than existing lithium-ion batteries, which occasionally
burst into flames, they added.
Researchers have long tried but failed to develop a battery
made of aluminium, a lightweight and relatively inexpensive
metal that has high charging capacity.
A team led by chemistry professor Hongjie Dai at Stanford
University in California made a breakthrough by accidentally
discovering that graphite made a good partner to aluminium,
Stanford said in a statement.
In a prototype, aluminium was used to make the
negatively-charged anode while graphite provided material for
the positively charged cathode.
A prototype aluminium battery recharged in one minute, the
scientists said.
"Lithium-ion batteries can be a fire hazard," said Dai. "Our
new battery won't catch fire, even if you drill through it."
The new battery is also very durable and flexible, the
scientists said.
While lithium-ion batteries last about 1,000 cycles, the new
aluminium battery was able to continue after more than 7,500
cycles without loss of capacity. It also can be bent or folded.
Larger aluminium batteries could also be used to store
renewable energy on the electrical grid, Dai said.
(Reporting by Eric Onstad, editing by David Evans)