* New shipments highest in at least 16 months
* Data reflects recovery in auto demand
* Replacement battery shipments dip
NEW YORK, June 4 North American shipments of new
automotive batteries in April were up by nearly one-fifth from a
year earlier and to their highest in more than a year, U.S.
industry data showed, reflecting higher sales of new cars and
trucks.
The data will reinforce growing optimism about the strength
of automotive demand in the United States, which has helped
propel physical lead prices in the country to record highs.
Shipments of original equipment automotive batteries surged
to 1.76 million in April, up 18 percent year on year and 8
percent from a month earlier, according to Battery Council
International (BCI) data released on Tuesday.
That is the highest since at least January 2012 when Reuters
records began. Lead is the main ingredient in lead acid auto
batteries.
Major U.S. carmakers - Ford Motor Co, General Motors
Co and Chrysler Group LLC - have been running
plants around the clock to meet rising demand. Data released on
Monday showed U.S. auto sales rose more than expected in May on
a jump in truck demand.
Replacement battery shipments in April fell to 8.5 million
units, down 2.5 percent from March and 6 percent lower than
April last year, the BCI data showed.
The reason for the year-on-year drop was not immediately
clear, but the dip from the previous month was likely due to the
improving weather as the Northern Hemisphere spring started.
Car batteries are more vulnerable to failing in extremely hot or
cold weather.
Replacement batteries are shipped to parts dealers and
wholesalers. Original equipment batteries are usually
transported directly to auto manufacturers.