* May replacement battery shipments ease mo/mo, up yr/yr

* OEM shipments climb mo/mo, jump 24 pct yr/yr

NEW YORK, July 9 North American shipments of replacement automotive batteries in May fell 2.51 percent from April but rose 3.64 percent from May 2011, a U.S. industry group said on Monday.

Battery Council International (BCI) reported that shipments slowed to 8,785,231 units in May from 9,011,336 in April but were higher than the 8,477,065 in May 2011.

For the year through May, replacement battery shipments edged down 0.75 percent to 43,236,476 units from 43,562,146 a year earlier.

North American shipments of original equipment, or OEM, automotive batteries climbed 7.69 percent to 1,598,990 units in May from 1,484,830 in April, and surged 23.95 percent from 1,290,043 in May 2011, BCI said in its monthly report.

Year-to-date through May, OEM shipments increased by 18.72 percent to 7,781,500 units from 6,554,460 in the first five months of 2011.

Replacement batteries are shipped to parts dealers and wholesalers. Original equipment batteries are usually transported directly to auto manufacturers.

The Battery Council said the figures reflected reports from all of its members, adjusted to account for the entire industry.

(Reporting By Chris Kelly; editing by John Wallace)